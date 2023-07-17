Taylor Swift makes Billboard history with first-ever feat

New York, New York - Taylor Swift surely is leaving her mark on the music world by breaking one record at a time.

Taylor Swift just made history by becoming the first woman to have four albums on the Billboard's Top 10. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The 33-year-old's chart dominance will seemingly never go out of style, as Swift recently became the first woman to have four albums on Billboard's Top 10 at once.

The feat was accomplished following the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), her latest re-rerecording that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, on July 9.

Not only did Speak Now TV debut at the top of the charts, but it also did so with the biggest numbers of the year thus far for any music release. According to Billboard, this marks the first time a woman has done so in the six-decade history of the album-ranking chart, making Swift one of three artists – Herb Alpert and Prince – to ever accomplish such a feat.

The other three albums included in Swift's historic Billboard Top 10 accomplishment are 2022's Midnights at No. 5, 2019's Lover at No. 7, and 2020's Grammy-winning album Folklore at No. 10.

Additionally, the Long Live singer just set a record for the female artist with the most No. 1 albums in history with 12, swiftly moving ahead of the iconic Barbra Streisand.