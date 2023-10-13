Taylor Swift makes fan's tattoo dream come true at Eras Tour film premiere!
Los Angeles, California - When Kylee King lined up along the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift's new The Eras Tour film, she probably didn't know she'd have her dream come true – a tattoo "designed" by the pop superstar herself!
In a video of the moment that has since goes viral, Taylor Swift approaches Kylee, who passes her a sharpie and holds out her arm.
Swift asks her "You want me to do what?" after being passed the pen, and Kylee briefly explains that she wants an autograph on her arm so that she can then go and get it tattooed.
Always a crowd pleaser, Swift obliges the unusual request and gives her a tattoo she'll never forget.
Kylee also explains that each of the multiple tattoos she already has is dedicated to an individual Taylor Swift song.
Clearly touched by the fan's love of her music, the artist agrees to sign her arm. It's not easy, though, and the Anti-Hero singer clearly takes the request seriously.
She instructs Kylee to "hold really still" and slowly begins signing her arm, adding that: "There's a lot of pressure."
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film takes over the world
Having finished writing her signature on Kylee's arm, Swift also took a selfie with her fans and continues along the red carpet. We don't know if King went on to get the signature tattooed, but we'd be surprised if she didn't.
You can check out Taylor Swift's new The Eras Tour film at select cinemas across the country.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@joshpurcell18