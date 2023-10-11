How to watch Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film will hit theaters on October 13, allowing Swifties everywhere to experience the sold-out stadium tour.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is bringing her sold-out stadium tour to the big screen with The Eras Tour concert film, giving fans a front-row seat to the hottest show in town.

When is The Eras Tour concert film hitting theaters?

Swift partnered with AMC Theatres directly to bring The Eras Tour concert film to fans beginning on October 13 in the US, with most other countries following suit. For Swifties in Brazil, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Macau, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam, the movie will be released on November 3.

Where is The Eras Tour concert film playing?

The movie will play in over 4,000 AMC locations in the US, with showings also being held through Cinemark and Regal Theaters. In Canada, Cineplex will distribute the film, while Cinepolis will distribute it in Mexico and Central America. European Swifties can catch The Eras Tour concert film at any Odeon location. The Eras Tour movie will play in 100 countries and more than 8,500 total.

Will The Eras Tour concert film be available on streaming?

No streaming premiere has been confirmed for The Eras Tour concert film just yet. However, Swift's previous movies have been made available on a number of different streaming services, so fans can expect it to be made available eventually. While the Karma songstress partnered with Netflix for her Reputation Stadium Tour concert film, she's not likely to repeat that after calling the streamer out for a "deeply sexist" joke about her dating life in its original series Ginny & Georgia.