Taylor Swift name-dropped in Senate hearing on Signal chat scandal

Washington DC - Taylor Swift was unexpectedly name-dropped in a Senate hearing discussing the recent security breach that involved a reporter being accidentally added to a group chat discussing plans for a strike on Yemen.

Taylor Swift (r.) was unexpectedly name-dropped in a Senate hearing discussing the recent security breach that involved a reporter being accidentally added to a group chat discussing plans for a strike on Yemen. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Tuesday, Senators grilled several top intelligence officials in President Donald Trump's administration over the scandal, which was revealed on Monday.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia was the one to reference the 35-year-old pop star during the hearing, recalling the cancellation of three of her shows on The Eras Tour after a terrorist plot had been uncovered.

"That sharing of information saves lives, and it's not hypothetical – we all remember, because it was declassified – last year when Austria worked with our community to make sure to expose a plot against Taylor Swift in Vienna that could have killed literally hundreds of individuals," Warner said.

Along with discussing plans for the strikes, the Signal group chat featured texts from Vice President JD Vance disparaging Europe, which led Warner to emphasize the importance of allyship with European nations like Austria in order to promote the exchange of information – something that proved vital in the case of Swift's performances.