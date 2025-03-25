Trump's intel chiefs grilled by Senate over war plan security breach

Washington DC - Top US intelligence officials faced heated questions by Democratic senators on Tuesday over the spectacular security breach which saw a journalist included in a chat group discussion about airstrikes in Yemen.

Top US intel officials were grilled by Democratic senators over a security breach that saw a journalist included in a group chat about airstrikes in Yemen. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Senate Intelligence Committee hearing was nominally about an annual report on national security threats, but Democrats used the opportunity to hammer officials – two of whom were reported to be in the group chat – over the mounting row.

Pressed by Democratic Vice Chair Mark Warner over how military plans could be posted in Signal, a publicly-available instant messaging app known for its encryption, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard repeatedly denied that classified material had been shared.

But she refused to go into further detail or confirm her presence in the group.

Warner criticized her reticence and urged her to share the content of the chat if, indeed, no classified information had been divulged.

The breach was revealed Monday in an article by Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, who said he had given detailed plans on rebel Houthi targets in Yemen just hours before they were launched.

Others in the chat appeared to include Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Goldberg was initially skeptical but said he realized the chat was real when reports of strikes in Yemen emerged on the timeline that had been shared in the group, and at that point, left.

He chose not to reveal the contents of all the messages for fear of compromising security and potentially endangering American forces in the Middle East.

But the existence of a group in which top Trump officials were discussing military planning in an unofficial chat app has raised widespread concerns about managing sensitive intelligence.