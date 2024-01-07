Taylor Swift opinion article gets slammed by critics and Swifties

New York, New York - A New York Times opinion article has openly speculated about the sexuality of pop star Taylor Swift . Yet the prestigious outlet is now receiving backlash from critics in Taylor's camp and Swiftes alike.

The article in question, Look What We Made Taylor Swift Do, was penned by editor Anna Marks and insinuates the 34-year-old star may be part of the LGBTQ+ community and has not come out.

Yet some Swifties and an anonymous source close to Taylor have hit back.

"There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is," an insider "close to the situation" told CNN on Saturday.

"This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans."

The New York Times piece cites various perceived clues within Taylor's lyrics and visuals which could be veiled LGBTQ references and perhaps "signal queerness." Marks suggested Taylor could be closeted and secretly identify with the queer community, but that for celebrities to come out and "to stop lying — by omission or otherwise — is to risk everything."