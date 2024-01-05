Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families gush over romance: "They're an amazing match"
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly earned glowing praise from their respective families amid their fan-favorite romance.
On Thursday, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the 34-year-olds' family and friends "have never seen either of them so happy."
"Everyone around them can see that they're an amazing match," the insider shared.
Since their romance was made public in September 2023, the pair have been carving out as much time together as possible despite their busy schedules.
"They love being together no matter what they're doing and appreciate the little things in life," the source said. "They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship."
While Taylor is expected to attend the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, it seems this is one moment Travis will not be there for, despite being in Los Angeles as well.
Will Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Chargers game?
Insiders have dished that the Anti-Hero artist will make an appearance at the awards ceremony, where she has earned a surprise nomination in the inaugural Box Office Achievement Award for The Eras Tour concert film.
Travis will also be in the City of Angels on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers, but he is reportedly planning to fly back to Missouri with the team immediately after the afternoon match-up.
Whether or not Taylor will swing by SoFi Stadium for the game remains unconfirmed, but it may be too likely a scenario due to the close time cut with the Globes and the possibility of the team resting Travis to ensure he'll be healthy for the playoffs.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Newscom World