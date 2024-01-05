Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families gush over romance: "They're an amazing match"

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly earned glowing praise from their respective families amid their fan-favorite romance.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families have reportedly "never seen either of them so happy" amid their whirlwind romance. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Newscom World

On Thursday, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the 34-year-olds' family and friends "have never seen either of them so happy."

"Everyone around them can see that they're an amazing match," the insider shared.

Since their romance was made public in September 2023, the pair have been carving out as much time together as possible despite their busy schedules.

"They love being together no matter what they're doing and appreciate the little things in life," the source said. "They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship."

While Taylor is expected to attend the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, it seems this is one moment Travis will not be there for, despite being in Los Angeles as well.