Taylor Swift performs surprise 1989 mashup for 89th Eras Tour show in Stockholm!

Stockholm, Sweden - Taylor Swift showed the world that her 1989 songs never go out of style in a mashup that had her loyal Swifties gagged!

Straight off the heels of a whirlwind romantic vacation in Italy with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift is back on that Eras Tour grind.

Tay stunned the audience at her 89th Eras Tour stop in Stockholm on Saturday with a mashup of songs from her 1989 album including Welcome to New York, Clean, and the vault track Say Don't Go.



The 34-year-old pop superstar was a hit as always, with one Swiftie gushing in an X post that the medley "is nothing less than a love letter to her fans."

And did anybody catch her very 1989-coded stage costume?

It seemed to harken back to her look from the night she nabbed an Album of the Year Grammy for 1989, which is a delightful and subtle Easter Egg for fans.