Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are giving "marry me Juliet" vibes on another dreamy Italian date!

Lake Como, Italy - Taylor Swift and her NFL lover Travis Kelce were spotted on another romantic Lake Como date, and they couldn't be more adorable!

The pair were seen dining together and walking arm in arm earlier this week, and now even more swoon-worthy photos of their romantic getaway have emerged from Friday.



Taylor and Travis are seen enjoying a dreamy boat ride, sharing a sweet kiss in-between gazing lovingly at one another.

The Lavender Haze artist is currently on a break from her Eras Tour after a triumphant run in Paris where the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end made an appearance to much fanfare!

Next up on the tour is Stockholm, Sweden – but first, some much-deserved quality time for the all-star couple.

And while it's not Verona, we're getting some definite "marry me, Juliet" vibes here!

Could an engagement be imminent for everyone's most talked about celeb couple? Insiders sure seem to think so!

An inside source told ET on Friday that "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later."