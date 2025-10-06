Taylor Swift responds to "shockingly offensive" interview question about her career
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift finally put to rest the gossip that The Life of a Showgirl is to be her last album!
During her recent interview on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, the 35-year-old pop sensation shook off the rumors that she's retiring after she weds Travis Kelce.
"Don’t tell me this is your last album?" Mills asked Taylor, who answered in bewilderment.
"What? No," she said.
"I just saw some fans going, 'Well, she's going to get married, and then she's going to have children. This is gonna be her last album,'" explained Mills.
"That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say," the Cancelled hitmaker responded. "It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job."
"I think the fans were just panicking," answered the host, and Taylor took the opportunity to put their fears to rest with what she said next.
Taylor Swift says Travis Kelce supports her career commitments
Taylor admitted that she knows the Swifties "love to panic sometimes," but that's why she loves the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end! According to Tay, he "loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music."
She added, "That's the coolest thing about Travis, like he's so, he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us."
Despite their different career paths, Taylor – who announced her engagement to Travis in August – also shared that it is "the most fun thing in the world to be able to support each other."
