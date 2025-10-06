Taylor Swift responds to "shockingly offensive" interview question about her career

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift finally put to rest the gossip that The Life of a Showgirl is to be her last album !

During her recent interview on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, the 35-year-old pop sensation shook off the rumors that she's retiring after she weds Travis Kelce.

"Don’t tell me this is your last album?" Mills asked Taylor, who answered in bewilderment.

"What? No," she said.

"I just saw some fans going, 'Well, she's going to get married, and then she's going to have children. This is gonna be her last album,'" explained Mills.

"That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say," the Cancelled hitmaker responded. "It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job."

"I think the fans were just panicking," answered the host, and Taylor took the opportunity to put their fears to rest with what she said next.