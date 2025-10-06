Insiders reveal why Blake Lively is "unusually silent" after Taylor Swift's blowout album drop

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively seemingly got a "nod" from Taylor Swift on her new album , The Life of a Showgirl – but here's why the Gossip Girl alum is still laying low.

Blake Lively (r.) is reportedly staying under the radar despite speculation that one of Taylor Swift's (l.) songs on The Life of a Showgirl is in support of the Gossip Girl alum. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Rob Shuter reports that Blake has gone under the radar after the Shake It Off hitmaker dropped her 12th album.

An insider revealed that Blake normally "posts, comments, or pops up at Taylor's big moments," but has "been unusually silent" for this drop, adding that "it's not an accident."

They explained that the Another Simple Favor star's alleged marital woes with Ryan Reynolds and legal war with Justin Baldoni are to blame.

The source said Blake "doesn't want to compete with Taylor's spotlight or get dragged into the Taylor-Travis [Kelce] frenzy."

Swifties have been debating over the Fortnight artist's song Cancelled being about her friendship with Blake – especially after the Betty Booze founder subtly supported Taylor by liking one of the singer's posts.