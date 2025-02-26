Travis Kelce spills how Taylor Swift helped him cope with Super Bowl loss

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has revealed the unexpected way Taylor Swift has comforted him after the Kansas City Chiefs' brutal loss in Super Bowl LIX .

Travis Kelce (r.) has revealed the unexpected way Taylor Swift has comforted him after the Kansas City Chiefs' brutal loss in Super Bowl LIX. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old athlete was asked by his older brother and co-host, Jason, whether he's been listening to sad music to cope with the heartbreak or more upbeat picks to lift himself up.

"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first," Travis replied. "Right. I listen to music that is very telling of my mood."

The former Philadelphia Eagles star then admitted that he himself leans on "sad country music" before Travis said, "I just listen to Taylor's music."

"She has something for everything," the tight end added.

"That's fair. That's a good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music," Jason agreed.

While Travis may be combing through the more melancholy hits of her discography, he previously confessed that his all-time favorite Taylor tracks are much more on the upbeat side.