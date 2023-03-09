Taylor Swift set to receive special honor at iHeart Radio Music Awards

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift will add yet another accolade to her impressive list of music industry honors at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards!

Taylor Swift will receive the Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards. © Chris Delmas / AFP

The 33-year-old is set to receive the Innovator Award at this year's ceremony.

The award is presented to recipients who have "proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career," per iHeart Media.

Swift has had quite the year as she repeatedly broke industry records with her latest album, Midnights, and launched The Eras Tour, which surpassed several single-day ticket sale records and crashed Ticketmaster so badly that it launched a US Senate hearing.

iHeart Media also recognized the Lavender Haze singer's philanthropic and advocacy efforts for women and the LGBTQ+ community, as well as encouraging her young fans to register to vote.

Swift is not confirmed to perform at the ceremony, but she will be fresh off her second weekend of The Eras Tour that night.

P!nk, who will receive the Icon Award, is set to sing live as well as Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, and more.

Harry Styles, Lizzo, SZA, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and Selena Gomez have also scored multiple nominations.

Swift has scored nods for Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, TikTok Bop of the Year, and Favorite Use of a Sample. Her fanbase, the Swifties, are up for Best Fan Army.