Taylor Swift shares album tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has revealed the track list for her upcoming album, which features British band Florence + The Machine and rapper Post Malone.

Taylor Swift is releasing her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The pop megastar announced she would be releasing a new album titled The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, during an acceptance speech at the Grammy awards in Los Angeles.



On Monday, the 34-year-old appeared to reveal the titles of the 16 tracks and the bonus track on the new album, sharing a photograph of the physical record on social media.

The tracklist includes a song titled Florida!!! featuring Florence + The Machine, a UK-based band fronted by Florence Welch, and a song named Fortnight featuring Circles singer Post Malone.

Other song titles include So Long, London; I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can); Guilty As Sin?; The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived; I Can Do It With A Broken Heart; and Clara Bow, while the bonus song is titled The Manuscript.

A pre-order for the vinyl album available on Swift’s website includes a "collectable 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics unique to this vinyl and never-before-seen photos."