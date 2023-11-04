Taylor Swift steps out in style for dinner with Phoebe Bridgers
New York, New York - After spending time in Kansas City, Taylor Swift has returned to the Big Apple, where she reunited with her Eras Tour opener, Phoebe Bridgers.
The 33-year-old singer was spotted heading to Minetta Tavern on Friday evening, sporting a fall-ready brown Gucci sweater and matching pants.
Taylor was then spotted leaving the French restaurant with the 29-year-old musician, who wore an all-black ensemble for the night out.
After Phoebe was featured on Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, the pair continued their collaboration as the Anti-Hero artist tapped her to join The Eras Tour as an opening act for 12 shows.
On the Kyoto singer's last night on the tour, she called Taylor her "hero" in a sweet exchange before their final performance of Nothing New.
Earlier this year, Phoebe presented Taylor with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, adorably telling the crowd, "I'm grateful to have grown up in a world with Taylor Swift in it, or, The World (Taylor's Version)."
The Karma songstress has returned the favor, publicly showing support for Phoebe and her band, boygenius, after their new album along with high praise during speeches on The Eras Tour.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP