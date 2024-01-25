Taylor Swift takes over Jeopardy with Swiftie-approved categories

Culver City, California - Taylor Swift was the real mastermind in the latest episode of Jeopardy, which saw the pop star take over an entire round of categories.

The popular game show honored the 34-year-old singer on Wednesday with six first-round categories inspired by her.

The first five – Love Story, Our Song, Bad Blood, Shake It Off, and We Are Never Getting Back Together – are titles of some of her biggest hits, while the sixth category was titled "The Errors Tour" in a nod to her on-going stadium series, The Eras Tour.

Though the questions themselves didn't pertain to Taylor, Swifties everywhere applauded the creative decision.

While it's no secret that the Anti-Hero artist's dominance over pop culture has reached new heights in the past year, this is not the first she's been featured on the series.

In 2022, her song You Need To Calm Down was the answer to a clue under "Title That Completes the Rhyme," but the contestants, who were evidently unversed in the Swiftian lore, were stumped.

Celebrity Jeopardy later honored Taylor in 2023 with the category, "Also A Taylor Swift Song."