How Taylor Swift took over pop culture in 2023

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Whether you're a Swiftie or not, it's impossible not to recognize 2023 for what it was – the Year of Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift was the dominant figure in pop culture throughout 2023 thanks to a number of remarkable achievements. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP 2023 was undoubtedly the best year yet in the 34-year-old pop star's decades-long career. With a record-breaking stadium tour, blockbuster concert film, and re-recordings that managed to usurp the originals, anything Taylor touched turned to gold. But what was the secret to success this year? Celebrities Hailey Bieber reveals new "tiny baby" tattoo The Anti-Hero artist proved just how much of a mastermind she really is with consistently impressive decisions that continued to expand her dominance – even when it didn't seem like there was much more room to do so. These are the top moments that helped elevate Taylor's star power to new heights in 2023.

The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift kicked off The Eras Tour in March 2023, sparking a cultural movement that made the concert series a must-see event. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Of all the things Taylor did in 2023, it's no secret that The Eras Tour was primarily what drove her success throughout the year. Revisiting each of her past albums, the sold-out stadium tour treats fans to an elaborate three-hour performance that is the perfect culmination of her success. The concert helped reinforce the success of her re-recordings, allowing fans to go down memory lane and reminisce on their favorite older songs. Cavinder twins Cavinder twins' holiday cheer goes social media viral Adding more fuel to the success was the way that Swifties (and Taylor herself) shaped The Eras Tour into an all-out experience that went well beyond the show itself. Themed outfits, friendship bracelets, and more made The Eras Tour into a can't-miss moment that was meant to be celebrated in ways that traditional, single-album tours aren't typically able to accomplish. With the power of social media, these experiences were shared by the millions, and even if you weren't a Swiftie, it was practically impossible to go a weekend without stumbling upon a post from the show.

The Eras Tour concert film

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film © REUTERS As if the sold-out stadium tour wasn't enough, Taylor proved the sheer power of her popularity with The Eras Tour concert film, which hit theaters in October. Quickly becoming the best-selling concert film of all time, the Grammy winner's exclusive deal with movie theaters themselves, rather than going through a production company, proved her immense worth in the face of skepticism. Swifties Swifties flocked to the movies in full Eras Tour fashion – friendship bracelets and all. There was singing, dancing, and a whole lot of joy as fans brought The Eras Tour experience to theaters, allowing many who were unable to secure tickets to the real thing to get about as close as they could to that same magical experience.

1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift released two re-recordings in 2023, with 1989 (Taylor's Version) achieving the biggest debut of her entire career. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press While 2023 wasn't the first year Taylor dropped some re-recordings, it was the year that proved they were a consistent medium for success. Red (Taylor's Version) was the first to sway critics who didn't see the value of the re-recordings, as All Too Well (10 Minute Version) propelled the album to a new level of success that hadn't been seen from similar ventures before it. Taylor's intention was always to devalue the original masters she had lost control of, but 2023's Speak Now and 1989 re-recordings illustrated what a sheer powerhouse Taylor's Versions could be. 1989 (Taylor's Version) put a new spin on Taylor's best-selling album of all time, and it managed to score the biggest debut of her career.

Combining the re-releases with her ongoing performances of the songs during The Eras Tour, Taylor's timing paid off with a momentum that simply couldn't be slowed.

TIME Magazine's Person of the Year

Taylor Swift was named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2023. © REUTERS Of all of Taylor's accomplishments in 2023, there's one that perfectly sums up how massive of a year she has had: being named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year. The title commemorated her 365 days of success, noting her many achievements and capturing her indescribable influence on the entire pop culture zeitgeist. The profile underscored how she made everything from movie theaters to football have a booming year just by giving it her Midas touch. Dispelling any doubt surrounding her influence, the TIME honor was the crown jewel atop a year of perfectly executed moves.