Taylor Swift terror plot suspects in to remain in custody over risk of further offenses

Vienna, Austria - The three suspects in the terrorist plot on Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna are to remain in custody for another month, a city court said on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Vienna Regional Court said the trio would be held until at least September 23 due to the risk of collision and further offenses.

The 19-year-old main suspect and a 17-year-old accomplice are under investigation for membership of a terrorist organization.

The third suspect, aged 18, admitted to being a member of the Islamic State terror group but is not thought to have been involved in the plans to attack concert-goers at the Ernst Happel Stadium in early August.

Investigators detained the main suspect two days before the first concert was due to take place on August 8, leading to the cancellation of the three gigs.

The 19-year-old, whose family is from North Macedonia, is accused of equipping himself with explosives, knives, and a machete in order to attack fans.

"Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating," Swift wrote on Instagram in recent days. "The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."