Taylor Swift brings dad to cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Patriots game
Foxborough, Massachusetts - Taylor Swift made her latest Kansas City Chiefs game a family affair as she brought along her dad, Scott, to cheer on Travis Kelce against the New England Patriots.
After watching the Chiefs suffer a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills, the 34-year-old pop star finally saw a win for her boyfriend's team on Sunday.
Taylor donned an adorable red-and-white beanie bearing the 34-year-old tight end's jersey number as she showed her support from a suite in Gillette Stadium.
Joining the Karma songstress was Scott Swift, who, despite being a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, donned a Chiefs sweatshirt for the afternoon showdown.
Scott previously bonded with Travis in November when the athlete attended one of Taylor's stops on The Eras Tour in Argentina, with the doting dad rocking a Chiefs lanyard during the show in his first apparent team swap.
During the game, Taylor poked fun at critics of the NFL's frequent coverage of her with some custom cookies shared by Brittany Mahomes.
Taylor Swift laughs off "Dads, Brads, and Chads" who bash her NFL appearances
On Instagram, Brittany, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted a snap of custom cookies with "Dads, Brads, and Chads" written on the frosting.
The treat was a cheeky nod to her recent interview for her Person of the Year honor, where she hit back at those who have been critical of her appearances at Travis' games and the subsequent fanfare that often ensues.
"I'm just there to support Travis," she told TIME Magazine earlier this month. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
Cover photo: Collage: Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP