Taylor Swift brings dad to cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Patriots game

Foxborough, Massachusetts - Taylor Swift made her latest Kansas City Chiefs game a family affair as she brought along her dad, Scott, to cheer on Travis Kelce against the New England Patriots.

Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. © Collage: Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After watching the Chiefs suffer a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills, the 34-year-old pop star finally saw a win for her boyfriend's team on Sunday.

Taylor donned an adorable red-and-white beanie bearing the 34-year-old tight end's jersey number as she showed her support from a suite in Gillette Stadium.

Joining the Karma songstress was Scott Swift, who, despite being a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, donned a Chiefs sweatshirt for the afternoon showdown.

Scott previously bonded with Travis in November when the athlete attended one of Taylor's stops on The Eras Tour in Argentina, with the doting dad rocking a Chiefs lanyard during the show in his first apparent team swap.

During the game, Taylor poked fun at critics of the NFL's frequent coverage of her with some custom cookies shared by Brittany Mahomes.