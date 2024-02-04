Will Taylor Swift make music history at the Grammys?
Los Angeles, California – Taylor Swift's name is on everyone's lips as music's glitterati descend on Los Angeles for Sunday's Grammys, but with one of the more eclectic nomination fields in recent memory, the prestigious awards are anyone's game. Can T-Swift make history?
Women make up the vast majority of the contenders for the top Best Album and Best Record prizes, with just one man, the jazz polymath Jon Batiste, in the running.
The genre-bending SZA has the most chances at Grammy gold at nine, with Billie Eilish, the supergroup boygenius, and – of course – Swift all in tight contention for the major prizes.
Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, and Lana Del Rey are also in the mix to take home trophies.
An Album of the Year win for Swift would be her fourth – the most for any artist, a new record that would break the tie she is currently in with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.
It would be a cherry on top for the 34-year-old, who is already the toast of the music world.
She makes headlines with every breath, not least for her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, who can't make it to the ceremony as he'll be tied up preparing for next weekend's Super Bowl.
What else to watch at the Grammy Awards
The Grammys will also have can't miss moments with a heavy dose of Barbie World: music from the effervescent summer smash earned 11 nods thanks to a bevy of catchy performances, including from Eilish, Dua Lipa, rapper Nicki Minaj, and the movie's sleeper standout... Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling.
Bubbly Bronx rapper Ice Spice is also up for an award for her work on Barbie as well as the prize for Best New Artist, which industry watchers predict she could take home after a banner year that saw her win the internet.
That seven of eight nominees in the Album and Record of the Year categories are women or gender-fluid is a sea change many industry watchers see as long overdue.
The vast majority of the more than 90 competitive trophies are doled out prior to the Grammys gala broadcast, which is heavy on spectacle: many of the top nominees, including SZA, Eilish and Rodrigo are on deck to perform.
Nigerian sensation Burna Boy and rapper Travis Scott will also take the stage, along with country singer Luke Combs, who is expected to perform his hit cover of "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman herself.
Comedian Trevor Noah, a nominee himself for best comedy album, hosts the main Grammys gala, which airs on Sunday at 8 PM EST on CBS.
