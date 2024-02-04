Will Taylor Swift make music history at the Grammys?

Los Angeles, California – Taylor Swift's name is on everyone's lips as music's glitterati descend on Los Angeles for Sunday's Grammys, but with one of the more eclectic nomination fields in recent memory, the prestigious awards are anyone's game. Can T-Swift make history?

Taylor Swift is eyeing breaking a record and making music history with a possible Album of the Year win at the 2024 Grammy Awards. © Collage: REUTERS & Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Women make up the vast majority of the contenders for the top Best Album and Best Record prizes, with just one man, the jazz polymath Jon Batiste, in the running.

The genre-bending SZA has the most chances at Grammy gold at nine, with Billie Eilish, the supergroup boygenius, and – of course – Swift all in tight contention for the major prizes.

Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, and Lana Del Rey are also in the mix to take home trophies.

An Album of the Year win for Swift would be her fourth – the most for any artist, a new record that would break the tie she is currently in with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.

It would be a cherry on top for the 34-year-old, who is already the toast of the music world.

She makes headlines with every breath, not least for her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, who can't make it to the ceremony as he'll be tied up preparing for next weekend's Super Bowl.