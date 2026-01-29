Will Taylor Swift attend the 2026 Grammy Awards?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift fans hoping to get another viral appearance from the pop star at this year's Grammy Awards may be disappointed, as insiders have denied rumors that she will perform at the show – or even attend at all.

Taylor Swift is reportedly not planning to attend the 2026 Grammys Awards, which will take place on February 1 in Los Angeles. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a new interview with Hits, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston shut down the outlet's own report that the 36-year-old might be taking the stage at the February 1 ceremony.

"Hits just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it's a real thing, when it was made up in your office!" Winston said.

"That really is a full-circle rumor!"

Taylor's alleged decision to skip the show isn't too unexpected, though, as she wasn't nominated in any of the categories.

This wasn't a snub for the Opalite singer – her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released past the eligibility deadline for the 2026 Grammys.

While Swifties may be a little disappointed, there is still plenty of star power to come at this year's show.

Justin Bieber was recently added to the list of confirmed performers, with artists like Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, and Slash all taking the stage as well.