Taylor Swift's directorial vision scores comparison to Steven Spielberg
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is currently dominating the box office with The Eras Tour movie, but as she looks to make her directorial debut with her very own feature film, her vision has earned quite the comparison from a fellow filmmaker.
Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy has given the 33-year-old singer a rather astounding praise as he compared her directorial vision to none other than Steven Spielberg.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly on Friday, Levy revealed that Swift has not contacted him for advice on her directorial projects but said "she has the makings of a hell of a director."
He praised the Anti-Hero artist's "generation voice and creative force," which he said put her on a "short" list of such industry powerhouses.
"Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it's profound. It's profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions," Levy said.
The filmmaker then noted a similarity between this profound vision and that of the iconic Jaws director, telling the outlet, "Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called Real Steel, and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right."
"I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."
Levy and Swift have already collaborated professionally, with the Montreal native appearing in the Grammy winner's All Too Well: The Short Film.
Earlier this month, Levy attended the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium alongside Swift and Deadpool 3 stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Levy is set to direct the highly-anticipated superhero flick, which hits theaters on May 3, 2024.
As for Swift's movie career, news of her first feature film emerged in December 2022, with reports revealing she has written the script herself and is set to direct it.
