Taylor Swift's directorial vision scores comparison to Steven Spielberg

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is currently dominating the box office with The Eras Tour movie , but as she looks to make her directorial debut with her very own feature film, her vision has earned quite the comparison from a fellow filmmaker.

Taylor Swift earned a comparison to Steven Spielberg (r.) as she was praised by Stranger Things director Shawn Levy. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy has given the 33-year-old singer a rather astounding praise as he compared her directorial vision to none other than Steven Spielberg.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly on Friday, Levy revealed that Swift has not contacted him for advice on her directorial projects but said "she has the makings of a hell of a director."

He praised the Anti-Hero artist's "generation voice and creative force," which he said put her on a "short" list of such industry powerhouses.

"Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it's profound. It's profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions," Levy said.

The filmmaker then noted a similarity between this profound vision and that of the iconic Jaws director, telling the outlet, "Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called Real Steel, and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right."

"I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."