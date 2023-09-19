Taylor Swift sparks fan chatter as she dines with Barbie director Greta Gerwig

New York, New York - Taylor Swift may be planning to kick off her film career sooner than fans thought after hitting the town with some of the biggest players in the industry!

Taylor Swift (r) was spotted grabbing dinner with Barbie director Greta Gerwig on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & ABACAPRESS

The 33-year-old was spotted out and about in New York with Zoë Kravitz, Greta Gerwig, and Laura Dern on Monday as they dined at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria.

For the outing, Swift flaunted some trendy fall fashion with a short black dress paired with knee-high leather boots and a long brown coat.

Dern and Kravitz have both been long-time friends of Swift, with both Big Little Lies stars collaborating with the Anti-Hero singer professionally as well.

Kravitz served as a songwriter alongside Swift on Midnights, while Dern appeared in the music video for one of the album's singles, Bejeweled.

Though both actors are notable names in Hollywood, it's Gerwig's attendance that is causing the biggest stir among fans.

The dinner could, of course, just be mutual friends catching up, as Dern starred in the director's 2019 adaptation of Little Women. But doing as Swifties do, fans of the singer are buzzing about what it could mean for Swift's planned career in film.