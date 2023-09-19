Taylor Swift sparks fan chatter as she dines with Barbie director Greta Gerwig
New York, New York - Taylor Swift may be planning to kick off her film career sooner than fans thought after hitting the town with some of the biggest players in the industry!
The 33-year-old was spotted out and about in New York with Zoë Kravitz, Greta Gerwig, and Laura Dern on Monday as they dined at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria.
For the outing, Swift flaunted some trendy fall fashion with a short black dress paired with knee-high leather boots and a long brown coat.
Dern and Kravitz have both been long-time friends of Swift, with both Big Little Lies stars collaborating with the Anti-Hero singer professionally as well.
Kravitz served as a songwriter alongside Swift on Midnights, while Dern appeared in the music video for one of the album's singles, Bejeweled.
Though both actors are notable names in Hollywood, it's Gerwig's attendance that is causing the biggest stir among fans.
The dinner could, of course, just be mutual friends catching up, as Dern starred in the director's 2019 adaptation of Little Women. But doing as Swifties do, fans of the singer are buzzing about what it could mean for Swift's planned career in film.
Is Taylor Swift teaming up with Greta Gerwig for her directorial debut?
Swift has stepped into the world of directing already by helming several of her own music videos, including All Too Well: The Short Film, Anti-Hero, cardigan, and more.
In December 2022, the Grammy winner revealed plans for her directorial feature film debut with a project picked up by Searchlight Pictures. Swift also penned the script herself.
Could her meeting with Gerwig, Dern, and Kravitz have been a meeting of the minds related to this endeavor?
There haven't been any updates on Swift's film since the initial announcement, so it's impossible to say for sure. Still, it's enough of a possibility for fans to collectively freak out over in the meantime!
Swift is set to make quite the make on the movie theater industry this fall with The Eras Tour concert film, which surpassed $26 million in single-day ticket sales after its announcement.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & ABACAPRESS