Taylor Swift fans swarm movie theaters in style for The Eras Tour concert film

New York, New York - Taylor Swift fans have officially descended on movie theaters to celebrate the release of The Eras Tour concert film , and they're as passionate as ever!

TAG24 News was live on the scene at one of The Eras Tour's first New York City showings. © Collage: TAG24 / Steffi Feldman

The 33-year-old singer's sold-out stadium tour made its way to the big screen, with early screenings kicking off on Thursday, October 12.



TAG24 News was live at the Friday evening screening of The Eras Tour movie at AMC Lincoln Square 13, where Swifties came out in droves to celebrate the big release.

Friday's screening welcomed a number of die-hard fans, many of whom had become friends with one another through their mutual love of Swift, meeting through social media sites like X before finally reuniting in person.

"When I meet people and tell them about my friends, and they're like 'How do you know each other,' I'm like, 'Oh, mutual friend,'" a Swiftie named Joy told TAG24, with that mutual friend, of course, being the Anti-Hero artist.

From friendship bracelet trading to sequins galore, Eras Tour moviegoers were pretty easy to spot. One Swiftie even spent all night working on her outfit, which was a replica of Swift's red dress from the I Bet You Think About Me music video!

As for the in-theater shenanigans, things were a bit calmer than social media videos have shown, though fans certainly sang along to all of their favorite songs. Moviegoers even kept some of the tour's traditions alive, turning their phone flashlights on for the performance of majorie and dancing in the aisles.