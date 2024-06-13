Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows literally shook the earth as seismologists reveal top songs!

Edinburgh, UK - Taylor Swift fans literally made the earth move as she began her UK tour, the British Geological Survey said on Thursday, with seismic activity recorded nearly four miles away.

The American pop sensation kicked off the UK-leg of her Eras tour with three shows in the Scottish capital Edinburgh attended by over 200,000 fans between Friday and Sunday.



Each show broke the record for the most-attended stadium concert in Scottish history, with the BGS detecting earthquake readings generated by the concerts.

The institute also revealed the fan favorites Ready For It?, Cruel Summer, and Champagne Problems resulted in the "most significant seismic activity each night."

During Ready for It?, the crowd was transmitting approximately 80 kilowatts of power – equivalent to some 6,000 car batteries.

Data suggested that fans at the first concert on Friday night had the "most enthusiastic dancing", the BGS added.

"The opportunity to explore a seismic activity created by a different kind of phenomenon has been a thrill," seismologist Callum Harrison said.

"Clearly Scotland's reputation for providing some of the most enthusiastic audiences remains well intact!"

This is not the first time Swift has got her fans to "shake it off", with her concerts in Seattle last July generating seismic activity equal to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to a geologist.