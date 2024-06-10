Taylor Swift halts Edinburgh show to help struggling fan: "I could do this all night"

Edinburgh, UK - Taylor Swift stalled her recent performance on The Eras Tour as she came up with quite a clever way to ensure a fan in distress was able to get the help they needed.

During the acoustic portion of her Friday night show in Edinburgh, the 34-year-old noticed a Swiftie signaling for assistance in the crowd.

With no one yet approaching the fan to help, Taylor used the best tool at her disposal to draw attention: her guitar.

As she sang Would've Could've Should've, she paused to say, "We need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me."

Though she stopped singing the lyrics, she continued to strum the guitar and told the crowd, "Just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is."

Still strumming, Taylor pivoted to use the neck of the guitar to guide security and added, "I'm just gonna keep playing 'til somebody helps them, then I'm gonna keep singing the song."

"Because we're not gonna keep singing, we're just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me," she continued.

While Taylor promised she "could do this all night," once she got the all-clear from the fans, she went right back to performing the fan-favorite track.