Taylor Swift's fans "shook it off" so hard at The Eras Tour it registered as an earthquake!

Seattle, Washington - Taylor Swift 's fans are known for their die-hard enthusiasm, but they may have taken it to a new level in Seattle .

Enthusiastic Taylor Swift fans caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at The Eras Tour in Seattle. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia, SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, Screenshot/TikTok/@bridgetmurphy012

Swifties have taken Shake It Off to a whole new level!

During two nights of The Eras Tour concerts at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22 and 23, the fans' dancing and cheering caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Per CNN, seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, who works at Western Washington University, said the "Swift Quake" was detected on the same local seismometer as the 2011 "Beast Quake," when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after an impressive touchdown by running back Marshawn Lynch.

"The shaking was twice as strong as the 'Beast Quake,'" Caplan-Auerbach said.

Even the Anti-Hero singer herself felt the energy, writing, "Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs," in an Instagram post.

"I couldn't believe how hard the ground was shaking," said CNN's Chloe Melas, who attended one of Swift's Seattle concerts. "I could literally feel it beneath my feet. My ears are still ringing."