Taylor Swift debuts unexpected style swaps on The Eras Tour!

Edinburgh, UK - Taylor Swift sported a new look during The Tortured Poets Department set on The Eras Tour, but not so fast Swifties, this addition is no Easter egg!

Taylor Swift (r.) sported new black gloves at The Eras Tour in Edinburgh, but is the look really an Easter egg? © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mada.rebelo_ & IMAGO / TT

During her three-night stint in Edinburgh this weekend, the UK cold wreaked some havoc on the 34-year-old pop star's performance.

As she played the guitar during Friday's acoustic set, Taylor had to pause the song due to a hand cramp – likely caused by the low temperatures.

The following night, the Karma singer took the stage for The Tortured Poets Department era with new black gloves.

The accessory surely fits the Victorian aesthetic of the album, but considering nothing is accidental with Taylor, fans were quick to ponder whether the gloves held any special meaning.

But before anyone dares utter the words "Rep TV," there seems to be a more practical reason for the move!

Alas, most have come to the conclusion that the new gloves were likely worn to avoid another hand cramp, as TTPD comes right before the acoustic set in the recently revamped setlist.

But the gloves weren't the only swap made during the Edinburgh shows, as the 1989 era debuted a number of new fashion combinations as well – and it looks like they won't be the last!