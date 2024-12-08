Taylor Swift's new Eras Tour book sparks criticism with spelling mistakes and layout glitches
Taylor Swift released her Eras Tour Book to coincide with the end of her tour – but some fans are not happy about the error-filled product.
Alas, the "errors tour" memes are back with a vengeance.
Many fans commented on social media after noticing typos and spelling mistakes as well as poor image quality in the
In a clip shared on TikTok, which quickly reached over a million views, one Swiftie broke down some of the most glaring flaws in the $39.99 book.
For example, in the song lyrics for "this is me trying", the "t" was forgotten and so now reads "this is me rying."
Similarly, the song title "gold rush" was written together as "goldrush" in the book.
On some double-page spreads, the 34-year-old is pictured right in the middle of the book's spine, making her barely recognizable in the fold.
Some users even suspect that the blurred images are poorly captured screenshots from her movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylors Version), as these would match the excerpts exactly.
Is the Eras Tour book still worth a purchase?
Even if the book has a few errors, it will certainly remain a nice memento for most fans who attended the singer's concert.
Taylor Swift performs her last concert of the Eras Tour in Vancouver this Sunday, bringing her tour to an end after around 1.5 years and 152 shows.
TayTay sold more than ten million tickets in total and generated an estimated two billion dollars in sales, making the Eras Tour the highest-selling tour of all time.
Cover photo: Chandan Khanna / AFP