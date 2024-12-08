Taylor Swift's new Eras Tour book sparks criticism with spelling mistakes and layout glitches

Taylor Swift released her Eras Tour Book to coincide with the end of her tour – but some fans are not happy about the error-filled product. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

Alas, the "errors tour" memes are back with a vengeance.

Many fans commented on social media after noticing typos and spelling mistakes as well as poor image quality in the

In a clip shared on TikTok, which quickly reached over a million views, one Swiftie broke down some of the most glaring flaws in the $39.99 book.

For example, in the song lyrics for "this is me trying", the "t" was forgotten and so now reads "this is me rying."

Similarly, the song title "gold rush" was written together as "goldrush" in the book.

On some double-page spreads, the 34-year-old is pictured right in the middle of the book's spine, making her barely recognizable in the fold.

Some users even suspect that the blurred images are poorly captured screenshots from her movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylors Version), as these would match the excerpts exactly.