Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl sets special midnight release events!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's next era will get an old-school start, as her 12th studio album , The Life of a Showgirl, will be heralded in with midnight releases at select Target locations.

Fans will have to chance to pick up a physical copy of The Life of a Showgirl at select Target locations at midnight on October 3. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift

The store chain revealed on Sunday that a select number of Target locations will be open at midnight local time on October 3 to allow Swifties to pick up a copy of The Life of a Showgirl.

According to the Target website, fans will have the chance to purchase Swift's new album on three exclusive CDs, with a limit of four per customer while supplies last.

The Target CDs – titled It's Frightening, It's Rapturous, and It's Beautiful – each feature a unique alternate cover and an exclusive poster inside.

Hundreds of stores are set to open at midnight, and Swifties can search on Target's store locator to find their nearest participating location.

The Grammy winner first announced The Life of a Showgirl, which was written during her time on The Eras Tour, last month.