Taylor Swift earns biggest debut of her career with 1989 (Taylor's Version)
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has scored the biggest debut of her career after dropping her version of her 2014 best-selling album, 1989.
The 33-year-old has continued to prove her reputation as the music industry as 1989 (Taylor's Version) takes the top spot on the Billboard 200.
The re-recording of the hit 2014 album has sold over 1.6 million units in the US and 3.5 internationally, per Billboard.
The historic sales week is now the biggest debut of her career, surpassing 2022's Midnights.
The Anti-Hero artist now has a lucky 13 No. 1s on the Billboard 200, tying Drake's record for the third most in the chart's history.
She just may dethrone herself at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well, with Is It Over Now? likely to take the top spot from Cruel Summer.
Taylor Swift outsells her original albums with re-recordings
1989 (Taylor's Version) is the fourth of Swift's re-recordings as she looks to devalue the masters of her first six albums, which were lost in a controversial business deal led by Scooter Braun.
Along with new recordings of the original tracklist, the album features five previously scrapped vault tracks from the era.
Swift helped boost sales with several different 1989 (Taylor's Version) vinyl variants for fans to collect, one of which featured an exclusive bonus track.
Cover photo: Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP