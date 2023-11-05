Taylor Swift earns biggest debut of her career with 1989 (Taylor's Version)

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has scored the biggest debut of her career after dropping her version of her 2014 best-selling album, 1989 .

Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) has outperformed the original 2014 album as the singer scores the biggest debut of her entire career. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old has continued to prove her reputation as the music industry as 1989 (Taylor's Version) takes the top spot on the Billboard 200.

The re-recording of the hit 2014 album has sold over 1.6 million units in the US and 3.5 internationally, per Billboard.

The historic sales week is now the biggest debut of her career, surpassing 2022's Midnights.

The Anti-Hero artist now has a lucky 13 No. 1s on the Billboard 200, tying Drake's record for the third most in the chart's history.

She just may dethrone herself at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well, with Is It Over Now? likely to take the top spot from Cruel Summer.