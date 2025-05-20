Taylor Swift debuts first full song from Reputation (Taylor's Version)!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has given fans a new peek at her highly anticipated re-recording of Reputation!
The 35-year-old pop star lent her version of Look What You Made Me Do to the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale, which featured the re-recorded song in Tuesday's episode.
Speaking with Billboard, leading star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss said of the moment, "I've been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I'm so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment."
The track, which served as the lead single for the original release of Reputation, played as Moss' character leads a fiery rebellion of handmaids in the episode's opening scene.
This marks the first time Swifties have gotten to hear a full song from Reputation (Taylor's Version) following a few earlier teases – also debuted through recent TV shows.
In August 2023, Swift previewed Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) in the Prime Video series Wilderness, while fans heard a brief portion of Delicate (Taylor's Version) when the bridge and final chorus played in a season 2 episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty that same month.
As for when the elusive re-recording will finally drop in full, fans are all but convinced the announcement is imminent.
When will Taylor Swift release Reputation (Taylor's Version)?
Based on the Karma singer's recent patterns, she is expected to drop her final two re-recordings – Reputation and Taylor Swift – this year, as she has been in a cycle of releasing two re-recordings in one year before debuting an all-new record the following year.
This pattern has persisted since 2021, spanning the release of her first four re-recordings and the debuts of Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department.
With the first full song now out in the world, it seems it's only a matter of time before Swift confirms the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version)!
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press