Taylor Swift debuts first full song from Reputation (Taylor's Version)!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has given fans a new peek at her highly anticipated re-recording of Reputation!

Taylor Swift has given fans a new peek at her re-recording of Reputation by debuting Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) on The Handmaid's Tale. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 35-year-old pop star lent her version of Look What You Made Me Do to the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale, which featured the re-recorded song in Tuesday's episode.

Speaking with Billboard, leading star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss said of the moment, "I've been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I'm so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment."

The track, which served as the lead single for the original release of Reputation, played as Moss' character leads a fiery rebellion of handmaids in the episode's opening scene.

This marks the first time Swifties have gotten to hear a full song from Reputation (Taylor's Version) following a few earlier teases – also debuted through recent TV shows.

In August 2023, Swift previewed Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) in the Prime Video series Wilderness, while fans heard a brief portion of Delicate (Taylor's Version) when the bridge and final chorus played in a season 2 episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty that same month.

As for when the elusive re-recording will finally drop in full, fans are all but convinced the announcement is imminent.