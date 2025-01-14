Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift's new love songs about him: "There might be a few"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has dropped some cryptic hints about Taylor Swift 's plans for new music!

Travis Kelce (l.) has dropped some cryptic hints about Taylor Swift's plans for new music! © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & Icon Sportswire

The 35-year-old tight end made a few coy comments about his girlfriend during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, per Us Weekly.

When the host brought up the idea of Taylor penning some new love songs about Travis, the NFL star replied, "There might be a few, I don't know. There might be a few."

He refused to say whether he had heard any of these hypothetical songs about him and said, "I'll never chime in, but I'm here to support it."

"I'm here to see where it can go, you know what I mean?" he added.

While Taylor's plans for new music remain elusive, the 35-year-old pop star has already dropped two tracks that are widely believed to be inspired by her romance with Travis: The Alchemy and So High School, both of which come from her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department.

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis gave Swifties the official confirmation that Taylor will attend his upcoming playoff game against the Houston Texans.