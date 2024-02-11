Taylor Swift completes whirlwind trip ahead of Super Bowl: "She's coming!"

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift arrived back in the US from Japan on Saturday, en route to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Kansas City Chiefs v. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl showdown.

Taylor Swift flew in from Japan on Saturday, just in time to catch her boyfriend Travis Kelce's appearance in the Super Bowl. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

TMZ said the singer touched down in Los Angeles on a private jet from Tokyo, where she had performed on the latest leg of her money-spinning Eras tour.



The outlet published a grainy photograph of the pop icon – almost completely obscured by a light blue umbrella – as she clambered into a waiting SUV to be whisked away in a presidential-style motorcade.

It capped a day of breathless speculation on social media about the precise whereabouts of Swift ahead of the big game, which she will reportedly watch from the Kelce family's private suite at Allegiant Stadium.

Flight-tracking internet sleuths on X posted regular updates about the status of a jet believed to be carrying Swift that left Tokyo on Saturday. The plane – dubbed the "Football Era" on the Flightradar24 flight tracking website – touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, could scarcely contain her excitement about the 34-year-old's imminent arrival.



"She's coming! She's coming! We're excited," Gracie said at a red carpet event in Las Vegas.