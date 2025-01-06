Taylor Swift reportedly contemplating life with Travis Kelce after his NFL retirement

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning for the long-term as the stars contemplate life after the NFL star's retirement from football.

The 35-year-old tight end is still busy with life on the gridiron, but with his current contract with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to an end in 2027, insiders have revealed that he's already toying with ideas for post-retirement life with Taylor.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the lovebirds are "all in with each other" when it comes to planning for the future.

While the 35-year-old pop star is said to be moving to Nashville to be closer to Travis after completing The Eras Tour, the couple is looking to move in together once they're ready to settle down.

"Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family," a source close to the pair said. "This is no different than any other couple with a family."

And Nashville just might be the final destination, as the city "offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require."

As for when these plans may be set in motion, the tipster noted that Travis isn't yet ready for retirement, but as the Chiefs vie for a Super Bowl three-peat, he's got it on his mind.