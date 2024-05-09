Travis Kelce's mom reveals why Taylor Swift is his perfect match

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, has spilled her thoughts on why her son's romance with Taylor Swift is the perfect love story.

Travis Kelce's (r.) mom, Donna, dished on her son's romance with singer Taylor Swift (l.) and revealed why the couple is such a good match. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a chat on The Martha Stewart Podcast, Donna opened up about the 34-year-old athlete's connection with Taylor.

"Time will tell, but I know that they're both friendly," Donna said. "They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals."

Taylor and Travis famously went public with their romance in September 2023 when the 34-year-old pop star was seen cheering in the stands with Donna at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Donna has tried to give the couple as much privacy as possible, the famed NFL mom has made it clear she's a fan of her son's girlfriend.

Most recently, she told PEOPLE that Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped last month, was "probably her best work."

Travis' dad, Ed, has been similarly praising, saying last October that the Karma artist is a "very charming, down-to-earth young woman."