What's the tea on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? His brother Jason Kelce weighs in!

New York, New York - What's the real tea on Taylor and Travis? Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce gave his take on the dating rumors surrounding his younger brother and pop sensation Taylor Swift .

Jason Kelce (c.) weighed in on his NFL star brother Travis Kelce's (l.) alleged romance with Taylor Swift. © Collage: Jason Kempin, Norm Hall, Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Swiftie chatter has run rampant recently after Taylor and her alleged new NFL boo were seen "quietly hanging out" in NYC a few weeks ago.

And now, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete's older brother is weighing in.

"I've seen these rumors," Jason told Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez on Amazon Prime Video's postgame show. "I cannot comment."

But Jason did offer a bit more insight into his brother's love life, saying that everybody's been infatuated with him ever since Catching Kelce, Travis' short-lived reality dating show.

"I don't really know what's going on there," Jason said referring to his brother and T-Swift. "So, yeah, I know Travis is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Some fans on social media seem to think Jason's comments suggest that he may know more than he's letting on.