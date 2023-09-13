Is Taylor Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is sparking new romance rumors with NFL star Travis Kelce amid reports that they are "quietly hanging out," but is there any truth to the gossip?

Taylor Swift has sparked new romance rumors with Travis Kelce, with reports claiming the stars are "quietly hanging out." © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Norm Hall / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old athlete first sparked Swiftie chatter when he revealed his failed attempt to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he attended The Eras Tour in Kansas City.

"I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce revealed on the New Heights podcast in July.

Though that appeared to be the end of any potential connection, further speculation has kicked up thanks to a new report from The Messenger that alleged the duo was indeed spending time together.

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," an insider told the outlet. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

While Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, the tight end did reveal that he was in New York recently, per a podcast episode from August 31. Kelce initially played coy about how he'd spent his week off before confirming, "I think I was in New York."

Swift, meanwhile, has largely been spending her break from The Eras Tour in the Big Apple.

With the details seemingly adding up and Swifties collectively freaking out, another inside source tells Entertainment Tonight that the pair "are not officially dating."