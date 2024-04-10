Wife of Taylor Swift's ex Calvin Harris makes surprising confession about her music!

London, UK - Despite the ill-rated romance between Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, the British DJ's wife is still quite the Swiftie!

Vick Hope (r.), who is married to Taylor Swift's (l.) ex Calvin Harris, confessed that she's a big Swiftie – but she avoids listening to the pop star's music while her husband is home! © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," Calvin's wife, Vick Hope, said on the BBC Radio show Going Home with Vick, Katie, and Jamie on Monday.

The 34-year-old radio personality has been married to Calvin since September 2023, while the musician dated Taylor for just over a year between 2015 and 2016.

Probably not a reason for Vick to change her taste in music, but a reason to at least wait a bit before turning up the speakers at home!

Vick joked that she's efficient about indulging in the Anti-Hero singer's discography, adding, "That's just when I get my little fill – just a little fill."

"Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system, and then it's done," she said.

Vick revealed her little secret after reading out a message from a listener who claimed that we all enjoy listening to music that we wouldn't necessarily tune into while our partners were around.

