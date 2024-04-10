Wife of Taylor Swift's ex Calvin Harris makes surprising confession about her music!
London, UK - Despite the ill-rated romance between Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, the British DJ's wife is still quite the Swiftie!
"As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," Calvin's wife, Vick Hope, said on the BBC Radio show Going Home with Vick, Katie, and Jamie on Monday.
The 34-year-old radio personality has been married to Calvin since September 2023, while the musician dated Taylor for just over a year between 2015 and 2016.
Probably not a reason for Vick to change her taste in music, but a reason to at least wait a bit before turning up the speakers at home!
Vick joked that she's efficient about indulging in the Anti-Hero singer's discography, adding, "That's just when I get my little fill – just a little fill."
"Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system, and then it's done," she said.
Vick revealed her little secret after reading out a message from a listener who claimed that we all enjoy listening to music that we wouldn't necessarily tune into while our partners were around.
Calvin hasn't shared a public response to his wife's confession, but given Taylor's dominance in pop culture, it's unlikely he's been able to escape her music much anyway!
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP