The Office star Jenna Fischer reveals cancer diagnosis in emotional post

Los Angeles, California - Jenna Fischer has commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an emotional post revealing her own diagnosis.

Jenna Fischer has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last December. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@msjennafischer

The 50-year-old star, who played Pam Beesly in the hit sitcom The Office from 2005 to 2013, has revealed that she had breast cancer.

In December last year, doctors discovered that she had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer, as she explained in the post shared Tuesday.

"I never thought I'd be making an announcement like this, but here we are," she wrote under a photo of herself smiling with a mug in her hand.

Thankfully, Fischer has reason to be happy again, as she revealed she's now cancer-free after completing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.



In several slides of her post, the mom of two shared further details of her condition, explaining that doctors had "found something in [her] left breast" during a routine mammogram and ordered a biopsy.

A short time later, she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.

