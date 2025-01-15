Why did Kylie Jenner skip Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown London premiere?

London, UK - Following their PDA-filled Golden Globes , why did Kylie Jenner skip out on Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown London premiere?

Kylie Jenner's (r.) mysterious absence at Timothée Chalamet's (l.) London premiere has raised some questions. © IMAGO / Picturelux

The Dune star is still riding high off his role as Bob Dylan in the music biopic and was seen having a good night at the London premiere.

Timothée was even filmed riding his bike en route to the premiere much to the amusement of fans and onlookers.

But fans were a bit suspicious as the Oscar nominee went to the event solo!

Timothée's sighting was even more unusual considering that the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other during the Golden Globes.

So what's the tea on Kylie's absence?

Per Page Six, the Khy founder didn't want her presence to distract from her boyfriend's big moment.

A tipster added, "Kylie didn't want to make it about them. She wanted this night to be all about Timothée, how it was intended to be."