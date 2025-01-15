Ariana Grande earns first BAFTA nod as Timothée Chalamet scores another!

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has secured a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards for her portrayal of Glinda in the Wicked movie.

Ariana Grande has earned her first-ever BAFTA nomination for her role as Glinda in the Wicked movie. © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Landmark Media

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, and the 31-year-old star's turn in the highly-anticipated adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical didn't go unnoticed.

Ariana is up for Best Supporting Actress, sharing the category with other A-listers like Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl), and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez), ber Billboard.

Both Selena and Ariana were also recently nominated for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cynthia Erivo, who stars opposite Ariana in the movie as Elphaba, is also nominated for Best Actress.

The two have remained the best of friends and are gearing up for the sequel of the movie, Wicked: For Good, which is set to premiere on November 21.

While the eternal sunshine artist's music career has earned her much praise, including Grammy wins, the recognition from BAFTA is a whole new level of prestige.