Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler sport fresh kicks while balling out in NYC

New York, New York - It's not every day that fans can catch a glimpse of stars Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler shooting some hoops together on an open basketball court in The Big Apple.

Adam Sandler (l.) and Timothée Chalamet were spotted playing basketball together in New York City. © IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Skillful dribbling, clean jump shots, and tight defense. That was the scene of the two actors in a who were spotted playing a game of three-on-three basketball with friends at a public court in NYC!

More interesting than the seemingly random game of basketball is the attire both stars wore, and the shoe swap Chalamet made before the game was underway.

According to GQ, Sandler sported a gray souvenir "Let Me Ask My Wife" T-shirt and his own pair of Jordan Why Not .5 sneakers.

As for Chalamet, the Dune star unboxed a new pair of Trae Young's new signature shoe by Adidas, swapping out the pair of Celine CT-06 high-tops for the flashy, mint green basketball shoes.

The 27-year-old actor who's rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner also rocked a fresh pair of navy Supreme cargo sweat shorts for the sporty occasion.