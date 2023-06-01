Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted together for the first time!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially been caught together amid rumors of their romance, and it may have been a family affair!

Despite the insistence that Kylie and Timothée are keeping things causal, the apparent lovebirds have been spotted on camera together for the first time.

On Thursday, Page Six shared snaps of the pair at what appears to be a barbecue that reportedly took place earlier this month.

Not only does this sighting seem to confirm that the two are an item of sorts, it looks like things may be more serious than many originally believed.

The occasion looked to be a family affair, given that Kylie and Timothée were photographed mingling with each other’s relatives.

The Kardashians star's sister, Kendall Jenner, was present as was the Dune actor's sister, Pauline Chalamet.