Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted together for the first time!
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially been caught together amid rumors of their romance, and it may have been a family affair!
Despite the insistence that Kylie and Timothée are keeping things causal, the apparent lovebirds have been spotted on camera together for the first time.
On Thursday, Page Six shared snaps of the pair at what appears to be a barbecue that reportedly took place earlier this month.
Not only does this sighting seem to confirm that the two are an item of sorts, it looks like things may be more serious than many originally believed.
The occasion looked to be a family affair, given that Kylie and Timothée were photographed mingling with each other’s relatives.
The Kardashians star's sister, Kendall Jenner, was present as was the Dune actor's sister, Pauline Chalamet.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance is apparently heating up!
Since first sparking dating rumors in April, Kylie and Timothée have been said to be taking things slow since the beauty mogul is reportedly "focused" on being a mom.
Recently, it was alleged that the low-key couple both attended Beyoncé's show in Paris for her Renaissance World Tour – albeit with separate people.
But, according to TMZ, Kylie and Timothée have been spending "every day together."
Plus, the paps who've been following the two claim that the reality star has been staying at the Oscar nominee's Beverly Hills crib "upwards of six days a week." Well, OK then!
Cover photo: Collage: GABE GINSBERG & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP