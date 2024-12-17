Tom Cruise presented with big US Navy civilian honor for Top Gun role

London, UK - The US Navy has praised Hollywood star Tom Cruise for "boosting the force's recruitment of pilots" with his role as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the first Top Gun film.

Cruise (62) was presented on Tuesday with the Distinguished Public Service Award, which rewards civilians for acts of heroism or support to the Navy.

It was awarded to him by US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro at the Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, a town south-west of London.

The actor, who is known for performing his own action stunts and is a licensed aircraft pilot, reprised his role as Lieutenant Pete Mitchell in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Del Toro said it "brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated the minds of newer audience members".

Del Toro said Cruise's role as Maverick in the 1986 action film, about a young naval aviator who trains at the US Navy's fighter weapons school – also known as Top Gun – "significantly increased" the force's recruitment numbers.

The US Navy secretary, who stopped at the studios on his way to visit American forces in Bahrain, gave the award to Cruise for his "exceptional and wide-ranging contributions made to the Department of the Navy from 1986 to 2023."

He told the audience of Hollywood professionals and US Navy staff: "Tom Cruise has spent nearly four decades as an unwavering supporter of the men, women, and families of the Navy and Marine Corps.

"His dedicated support to our sailors, marines, and civilians through his efforts in the film industry increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform."

He quipped: "As a result, recruitment for navy pilots increased significantly in the late '80s and early '90s – I wonder why?"