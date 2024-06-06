Tom Hanks shares unexpected response when asked about Trump's potential re-election

Normandy, France - In a recent interview, Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks was asked about the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency, and what it could mean for US democracy.

In a recent interview, actor Tom Hanks expressed optimism about the future of democracy when asked about the possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Hanks attended ceremonies to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day – the day in 1944 when the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, sparking the beginning of World War II.

He also did a brief interview with CNN, where he was asked if he had concerns about America's "commitment to democracy and freedom" if Trump manages to win re-election this year.

"Look, our Constitution says, 'We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union,' – that journey to a more perfect union has missteps in it," Hanks explained.

He went on to explain that he is optimistic the US has made progress towards that union and will continue to do so.

"It comes about not because of somebody's narrative of who was right or who was a victim or not. It comes out of the slow melding of the truth to the actual practical life that we end up living," he continued. "It comes down to the good deed that is practiced with your neighbor.

"I will always have faith that the United States of America... cannot help but turn towards what is right," he added.