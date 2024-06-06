Tom Hanks shares unexpected response when asked about Trump's potential re-election
Normandy, France - In a recent interview, Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks was asked about the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency, and what it could mean for US democracy.
On Thursday, Hanks attended ceremonies to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day – the day in 1944 when the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, sparking the beginning of World War II.
He also did a brief interview with CNN, where he was asked if he had concerns about America's "commitment to democracy and freedom" if Trump manages to win re-election this year.
"Look, our Constitution says, 'We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union,' – that journey to a more perfect union has missteps in it," Hanks explained.
He went on to explain that he is optimistic the US has made progress towards that union and will continue to do so.
"It comes about not because of somebody's narrative of who was right or who was a victim or not. It comes out of the slow melding of the truth to the actual practical life that we end up living," he continued. "It comes down to the good deed that is practiced with your neighbor.
"I will always have faith that the United States of America... cannot help but turn towards what is right," he added.
Tom Hanks' long history of criticizing Donald Trump
Hanks, who is best known for such classic films as Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan, has been a long-time critic of Trump.
During the 2016 presidential race, Hanks said in an interview that it would be "a dark day for planet Earth" if Trump won the election.
He also lambasted the candidate for sexual comments he made on the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape, which Hanks said "offended" him as a man and a father.
Last year, Hanks made headlines when he gave a powerful commencement speech at Harvard University about the importance of truth, which he said "is no longer the benchmark for public service" – a jab that some believed was aimed at Trump.
The D-Day event on Thursday was also attended by Trump's Democrat challenger Joe Biden, who Hanks has been a vocal supporter of throughout his presidency.
