Tom Holland gives surprising update on potential Spider-Man sequel

London, UK - Tom Holland would love to take on the role of Spider-Man again, but the Marvel star has revealed one important requirement that must be met first.

Tom Holland has revealed his requirements for making another Spider-Man movie following the blockbuster success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For the 27-year-old actor, the role of the popular comic book hero is far too important for him to don a spider costume again just for the sake of another sequel.

"I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character," Holland told Collider on Thursday.

Fans can still hope for another Spider-Man film with the Uncharted actor in the lead role, as he also emphasized that there have already been talks about what his character could look like for a possible new film.

"If we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on because I owe everything to Spider-Man," Holland explained.

"I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy."