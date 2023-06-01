Will Zendaya and Tom Holland return for a fourth Spider-Man movie?

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland will officially be reprising their roles as MJ and Peter Parker for a fourth Spider-Man movie , but fans may be in for quite the wait.

Zendaya and Tom Holland will return as MJ and Peter Parker for a fourth installment of Marvel's Spider-Man franchise. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

On Wednesday, producer Amy Pascal confirmed the swirling rumors that a fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man was in the works, with the 26-year-old Euphoria star on board once again as well.

However, work on the Marvel flick has hit a snag amid the ongoing writers' strike.

"We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike," Pascal said, per Variety. "We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

The upcoming project will be a direct sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hit theaters in December 2021. The movie was a massive success at the box office, becoming the first Covid-19-era film to amass $1 billion.

Though many assumed the franchise would be a trilogy, it seems that there's indeed more to tell in this story, and with No Way Home's dramatic conclusion, it'll be a long road for Peter and MJ to find their way back to one another.

Though the next Spider-Man movie may be ways away, both Zendaya and her on- and off-screen beau have a few exciting projects on the way.