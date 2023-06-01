Will Zendaya and Tom Holland return for a fourth Spider-Man movie?
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland will officially be reprising their roles as MJ and Peter Parker for a fourth Spider-Man movie, but fans may be in for quite the wait.
On Wednesday, producer Amy Pascal confirmed the swirling rumors that a fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man was in the works, with the 26-year-old Euphoria star on board once again as well.
However, work on the Marvel flick has hit a snag amid the ongoing writers' strike.
"We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike," Pascal said, per Variety. "We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."
The upcoming project will be a direct sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hit theaters in December 2021. The movie was a massive success at the box office, becoming the first Covid-19-era film to amass $1 billion.
Though many assumed the franchise would be a trilogy, it seems that there's indeed more to tell in this story, and with No Way Home's dramatic conclusion, it'll be a long road for Peter and MJ to find their way back to one another.
Though the next Spider-Man movie may be ways away, both Zendaya and her on- and off-screen beau have a few exciting projects on the way.
Zendaya and Tom Holland both have new projects coming out this year
Zendaya will be returning to the big screen this fall with rom-com Challengers on September 15 and the highly-anticipated Dune sequel, Dune: Part Two, on November 3.
Holland, meanwhile, will be heading over to the world of TV with The Crowded Room, a chilling new Apple TV+ thriller series.
The show follows his character Danny Sullivan, who is arrested after a shooting in New York and works with an investigator to understand what led him to commit the crime.
The first three episodes of The Crowded Room will be available for streaming on June 9.
