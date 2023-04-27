Tucker Carlson releases first rant after bombshell Fox News exit

New York, New York - Tucker Carlson has broken his silence after his bombshell parting with Fox News earlier this week.

Tucker Carlson broke his silence after parting with Fox News, posting a video in which he lashes out at the media and both parties. © Screenshot/Twitter/Tucker Carlson

The former host posted a two-minute video to Twitter on Wednesday evening, speaking out for the first time since being let go on Monday.



In his remarks, Carlson lashed out at the media and both major US political parties for silencing debate, casting an unspecified "people in charge" as a "hysterical and aggressive" cabal determined to protect their power. As such, he tacitly suggested that he had lost his place at the helm of Tucker Carlson Tonight for challenging "the current orthodoxies."

Carlson did not address a discrimination lawsuit filed by his show's former head of booking, Abby Grossberg, which sources told the Los Angeles Times was related to his exit.

He also didn't mention his role in the recent Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News, recently settled for $787.5 million.