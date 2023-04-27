Tucker Carlson releases first rant after bombshell Fox News exit
New York, New York - Tucker Carlson has broken his silence after his bombshell parting with Fox News earlier this week.
The former host posted a two-minute video to Twitter on Wednesday evening, speaking out for the first time since being let go on Monday.
In his remarks, Carlson lashed out at the media and both major US political parties for silencing debate, casting an unspecified "people in charge" as a "hysterical and aggressive" cabal determined to protect their power. As such, he tacitly suggested that he had lost his place at the helm of Tucker Carlson Tonight for challenging "the current orthodoxies."
Carlson did not address a discrimination lawsuit filed by his show's former head of booking, Abby Grossberg, which sources told the Los Angeles Times was related to his exit.
He also didn't mention his role in the recent Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox News, recently settled for $787.5 million.
Tucker Carlson lashes out at media and political culture
Instead, Carlson cast himself as a victim of a political monoculture.
"The United States looks very much like a one-party state," he argued, claiming that it has been "a long time" since "legitimate debate" has occurred over such subjects as "war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power (and) natural resources."
"Where can you still find Americans saying true things?" the disgraced host asked, before appearing to promise a return to the spotlight in his sign-off: "See you soon."
Carlson's last show for Fox News was Friday.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Twitter/Tucker Carlson