Vivienne Westwood: Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and more pay tribute in bold fashion at memorial

London, UK - Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, and Stormzy were among the famous faces who attended a memorial service for the late fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood in London.

Victoria Beckham (l.) and Kate Moss attend the memorial for fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in London © Collage: REUTERS

Many guests styled themselves in classic Westwood fashion, with tartan designs and colorful, bold tailoring on display at the service, which was held at Southwark Cathedral on Thursday.



Dame Vivienne, who was recognized as a punk legend, environmental activist, and designer extraordinaire, died aged 81 in December.

Former Spice Girl and designer Beckham wore a skintight black dress with a high neck, long sleeves, and a leg slit for the service, while British Vogue editor Edward Enninful dressed in an all-black suit and blazer ensemble.

Supermodel Moss donned a black dress with a floral design and a black blazer, and her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack paired her outfit with a Westwood red bag.

Actor Helena Bonham Carter, who has worn Dame Vivienne's punk stylings at many events and red carpets, paid tribute to the late designer in a red and purple full tartan skirt and blazer set paired with a Westwood pearl necklace.

Rapper Stormzy was also in attendance in an all-black suit and shirt combination as was artist Tracey Emin, who wore a dark-colored long coat and tartan scarf.

Emin became a long-standing friend of Dame Vivienne after meeting at a Vogue shoot in the summer of 1999 with the artist later saying that "within days" she had become her "muse."